Nazim appointed as BB director

Md Nazim Uddin, additional director of the Banking Regulations and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank, has been promoted to the post of director in the same department.

The central bank issued an office order to this end on Monday, said a press release.

Nazim Uddin joined Bangladesh Bank in 2000 as an assistant director. Since then, he served in various positions in inspection and offsite supervision department and the governor's secretariat of the central bank.

In recognition of his work, he was awarded a gold medal in "Bangladesh Bank Employees Recognition Award-2014".

Nazim Uddin obtained first class in bachelor's and master's degrees from the department of social welfare at the University of Dhaka.

Before joining Bangladesh Bank, he had been working in Janata Bank as a senior officer from 1998 to 2000.

He obtained the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB) degree from the Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (AIBB).