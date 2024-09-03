Midland Bank donates Tk 60 lakh for flood victims

Midland Bank PLC recently donated a financial relief package worth Tk 60 lakh for flood-affected people in different districts of the country.

Of the sum, Tk 50 lakh came from its Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme 2024, the bank said in a press release.

The bank deposited Tk 60 lakh to the Chief Adviser's "Relief and Welfare Fund" to be utilised to meet the essential needs of the flood victims, the press release added.

Besides, employees of the bank raised Tk 21.36 lakh from their salary, half of which was donated for flood victims after deducting Tk 1.35 lakh for flood-affected staff of the bank.

The other half will be donated to a foundation that will be set up at the behest of the government to help those injured during the student protests in July.