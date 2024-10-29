Matiur Rahman becomes new chairman of Karmasangsthan Bank

AFM Matiur Rahman has been appointed as the chairman of Karmasangsthan Bank for the next three years, effective from the date of joining.

Rahman was the honorary director of the board of directors of Karmasangsthan Bank from 2000 to 2002, the bank said in a press release.

He is both an economist and a public health specialist.

Rahman started his government service in 1973 and worked in various important positions, such as deputy commissioner of Mymensingh and Rajbari, along with upazila nirbahi officer of Biyanibazar, Sylhet.

In his 40-year-long career, he worked as deputy secretary to the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation, Economic Relations Department and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

He was also a member of the Bangladesh Handloom Board, joint secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, additional secretary of the Land Appeal Board, and director general of the Youth Development Department.

He also worked as an adviser to the Rural Poor Development Organisation, executive director of the Bangladesh International Business Forum, and secretary of the Rural Development and Cooperatives Department under the LGRD.

Additionally, he held positions in USAID, Pragati and BICF-IFC.

Rahman obtained his honours and master's degrees in economics from the University of Dhaka and a PhD in economics (microcredit) from Preston University in the US.