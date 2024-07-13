Dhaka Bank opens Kalapara branch in Patuakhali

Sheikh Abdul Bakir, deputy managing director and manager of local office of Dhaka Bank, inaugurates a Kalapara branch of the bank as chief guest at the Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently opened a branch in the Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali.

Sheikh Abdul Bakir, deputy managing director and manager of the local office of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest.

It is the bank's 116th branch, according to a press release.

Md Mohiuddin (Moin), managing director of MM Builders & Engineers Ltd, was present as special guest.

Among others, Kazi Mizanur Rahman, manager of Barishal branch, Md Feroz Talukder, manager of Kalapara branch, Altamas Nirjhar, senior vice-president and head of general services division at the head office, and Mizanur Rahman, senior principal officer of communications and branding division, were also present.