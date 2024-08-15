Dhaka Bank obtains ISO cybersecurity certification

AKM Shahnawaj, acting managing director of Dhaka Bank, receives an ISO certification from Mohammad Sirajul Islam, manager of certification at Bureau Veritas Bangladesh, at a function in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the ISO certification for advanced cybersecurity standards.

Conferred by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), this certification provides a comprehensive framework designed to help organisations safeguard their information and digital assets against cyber threats, the bank said in a press release.

The certification was awarded by Bureau Veritas, a globally recognised certification body, with Iota Consulting Bangladesh serving as the consulting partner.

AKM Shahnawaj, acting managing director of the bank, received the certification from Mohammad Sirajul Islam, manager of certification at Bureau Veritas Bangladesh, at a function in Dhaka.

Dhaka Bank is the first bank in the country to achieve this certification, highlighting its commitment to proactively safeguarding sensitive information, especially in the digital world, the press release also said.

The bank has also previously earned other significant certifications, including Information security management systems/IEC-27001, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), and the TIA-942-B-2017 (rated-3) Data Centre certification.

These achievements underscore the bank's dedication to maintaining high security standards and fostering trust with stakeholders.

AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing director and COO, and Mohammad Golam Kibria, founder and CEO of Iota Consulting Bangladesh, along with other senior officials from all three organisations were also present.