Banks
Star Business Desk
Thu Oct 24, 2024 08:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 08:49 PM

Commercial Bank of Ceylon opens relocated sub-branch in Chattogram

Najith Meewanage, chief executive officer of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated sub-branch of the bank at the commercial complex of CEPZ, South Halishahar in Chattogram recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC recently opened its relocated sub-branch of CEPZ offshore banking unit at the commercial complex of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ), South Halishahar in Chattogram.

Najith Meewanage, chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

Abdus Sobhan, executive director of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority, and Abdun Noor, additional executive director, attended the programme.

Kasun Herath and Mahmud Hossain, deputy chief executive officers of the bank, along with customers, guests and top officials of the bank, were also present.

