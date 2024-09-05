Bank Asia holds 47th Shariah Supervisory Committee meeting

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, greets Mufti Shahed Rahmani, chairman of the reconstituted Shariah Supervisory Committee, and Maulana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member secretary, with a bouquet at the Bank Asia Tower in the capital’s Karwan Bazar recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia has recently organised its 47th Shariah Supervisory Committee meeting at Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Mufti Shahed Rahmani, chairman of a reconstituted Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank, Maulana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member secretary, and Maulana Muhammad Mufazzal Hussain Khan and Muhammad Ismail Hossain, faqih members, attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of the bank, greeted the committee chairman and member secretary with a bouquet, says a press release.

Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, additional managing directors of the bank, SM Iqbal Hossain, Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi and SM Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors, and executives of departments concerned of the bank were also present.