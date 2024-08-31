Alamgir elected chairman of Modhumoti Bank executive committee

Salahuddin Alamgir, chairman and CEO of Labib Group, was elected as chairman of Modhumoti Bank's executive committee in the 79th meeting of its board of directors at its head office in Dhaka recently.

Alamgir is a prominent business personality with more than 25 years of experience in dyeing, textile, banking, leasing, electronics, and information technology, according to a press release.

He is the vice-chairman of IT Consultants (Q-cash), one of the leading IT companies in Bangladesh.

Alamgir is also president of the Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters' Association and acting president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He is a former vice-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He is a life member of the Kurmitola Golf Club, Army Golf Club and Gulshan Club and a member of the NDC Alumni Association, Mirpur Cantonment, Dhaka.