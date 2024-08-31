Banks
Star Business Desk
Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:22 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:30 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Alamgir elected chairman of Modhumoti Bank executive committee

Star Business Desk
Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:22 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:30 PM

Salahuddin Alamgir, chairman and CEO of Labib Group, was elected as chairman of Modhumoti Bank's executive committee in the 79th meeting of its board of directors at its head office in Dhaka recently.

Alamgir is a prominent business personality with more than 25 years of experience in dyeing, textile, banking, leasing, electronics, and information technology, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He is the vice-chairman of IT Consultants (Q-cash), one of the leading IT companies in Bangladesh.

Alamgir is also president of the Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters' Association and acting president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He is a former vice-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He is a life member of the Kurmitola Golf Club, Army Golf Club and Gulshan Club and a member of the NDC Alumni Association, Mirpur Cantonment, Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম
|বাংলাদেশ

চিকিৎসকদের ওপর হামলার ফুটেজ দেখে জড়িতদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা: স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা

চিকিৎসকদের কর্মবিরতি প্রত্যাহারের আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢামেকে চিকিৎসকদের সঙ্গে বৈঠকে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের সমন্বয়করা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification