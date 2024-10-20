Agrani Bank opens branch at Bashundhara Residential Area

Wahida Begum, chief executive officer (current charge) of Agrani Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the Bashundhara Residential Area branch of the bank in the capital’s Bashundhara today. Photo: Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank PLC opened the Bashundhara Residential Area branch in Dhaka today to expand its banking services further.

This is the 979th branch of the bank, according to a press release.

Wahida Begum, chief executive officer (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest.

Tahmina Akhter, Kazi Abdur Rahman and Md Abul Bashar, deputy managing directors, attended the event as special guests.

AKM Fazlul Haque, general manager of Dhaka circle-1, Shamsul Alam, general manager (credit), Md Abu Hasan Talukder, general manager of Dhaka circle-2, and Shahinur Sultana, general manager (ID), were present.

Marful Islam, manager of Bashundhara Residential Area branch, and Mohammad Mainur Rahman Bhuiyan, chief financial officer of Evercare Hospital, along with local public representatives, dignitaries, customers, businessmen, and officials of the bank were also present.