Nepotism and child marriage

Archies, a recently released movie on Netflix, has taken the entertainment world by storm with allegations of nepotism for most of its leading actors. Even its directors are star kids who stood out for their apparent lack of talent.

Recently, while I was sitting with a wise old friend, our conversation took an interesting turn when he asked, "How is child marriage different from business owners appointing their children as head of their businesses right after graduation?"

In both cases, it is premature! If child marriage is unlawful, then how can a premature appointment of a family heir be lawful?

Favouring relatives or friends over others, especially for jobs, opportunities, or privileges, is very common in every society. The job market, the film industry being no exception, has always had its share of creating a culture of entitlement, nepotism, and sycophancy and, in the process, inhibiting talent, diversity, and meritocracy.

Those of us who are familiar with the corporate world are not unfamiliar with corporate leaders who move with their clans when they move to a new company, hindering the career progression of existing employees being groomed for years in the process. It is a form of corporate nepotism that is quite common in the sub-continent.

Our political environment is no different. The political dynasties typical to the subcontinent and local regions are great examples of high-level nepotism.

Nepotism in any industry has also been linked to mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and suicide, being particularly common in the film industry among aspiring or struggling actors who face discrimination, rejection, and harassment. In our socio-economic life, nepotism is a historical legacy dating back to the colonial era when the British favoured certain communities and castes over others and created a system of patronage and privilege.

It also reflects our social, political, and economic realities, where opportunities and resources are scarce and unequal, and family ties and connections are crucial for survival and success. Why do we need a "Mama" to get a job or a career break?

Nepotism is deeply rooted in the fabric of our society and, to some extent, institutionalised and is supported by market forces and consumer preferences that reward fame, popularity, and familiarity over quality, originality, and innovation.

According to a study by the US Census Bureau, by the age of 30, about 22 percent of sons work for the same employer at the same time as their fathers, and an extra 6 percent of sons work for an employer that their fathers recently worked for but left. In the case of daughters, it is 13 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The study also covered other countries and found Finland to be the best and Zambia the worst on this account. If this is the scenario in the US, I leave Bangladesh and our subcontinent statistics for your imagination!

When I was at the peak of my career, my old father repeatedly requested me to secure a job for two of his friends' sons. He never requested so hard for anyone, and yet I could not oblige. I had to pay a costly price of seeing his disappointment in me in his final years. It is not always easy to be steadfast with your principles.

Nepotism is something that can't be eradicated overnight. But we can start by adopting and enforcing anti-nepotism policies, promoting a culture of meritocracy and transparency, empowering and supporting independent and alternative voices and visions, and raising awareness and educating the public about the negative consequences of nepotism.

While nepotism is often observed as a strength of a particular quarter, it is, ironically, a sign of weakness, cowardice, and lack of confidence in one's own merits. Like child marriage, it is like a social demon that can throw entire generations into a vicious cycle of poverty and defeat.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd