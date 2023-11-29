Embracing ownership in workplace

In the dynamic landscape of today's professional world, the concept of taking ownership has become more than just a buzzword; it is a fundamental principle that can shape both individual careers and organisational success.

As employees, we are not merely cogs in a machine but integral contributors to a collective vision. To navigate this terrain effectively, one must engage not only the mind but also the heart and hands, creating a holistic approach to ownership.

The first cornerstone of ownership lies in the realm of the mind. A proactive and engaged mindset is the bedrock of any successful professional journey. Employees should cultivate a sense of responsibility for their work, viewing challenges not as hurdles but as opportunities for growth. This mental shift transforms problems into puzzles waiting to be solved, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Moreover, taking ownership in the workplace involves a genuine passion for one's role and the organisation's mission. This brings us to the second facet – the heart. When individuals connect emotionally with their work, they become more than just employees; they become invested stewards of the company's success. This emotional investment is the driving force behind innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Organisations can cultivate this emotional connection by fostering a positive and inclusive work environment. Recognising and celebrating achievements, big and small, creates a sense of belonging and pride. When employees feel valued, they are more likely to take ownership of their roles, contributing not just with their skills but with genuine enthusiasm.

Now, let's turn our attention to the hands – the tangible actions that manifest ownership. Taking ownership is not a passive endeavour; it requires decisive and purposeful action. Employees must be willing to go the extra mile, taking initiative and demonstrating a hands-on approach to problem-solving. This involves not only meeting expectations but surpassing them, consistently delivering results that exceed the status quo.

Effective communication is a key element of this hands-on approach. Clear and transparent communication ensures that everyone is on the same page, fostering collaboration and preventing misunderstandings. It also allows for constructive feedback, a crucial tool for individual and collective growth. By actively participating in open and honest communication, employees contribute to a culture of accountability and shared responsibility.

Taking ownership in the workplace is a multifaceted endeavour that engages the mind, heart, and hands. It begins with a proactive mindset, where challenges are seen as opportunities for growth. Emotional investment, the beating heart of ownership, transforms individuals into passionate contributors to their organisation's success. Finally, tangible actions – the hands-on approach – solidify ownership, turning intentions into results.

As employees, we must recognise that ownership is not bestowed but embraced. It is a continuous journey of growth and commitment, where individuals contribute their best selves to a collective vision. In doing so, we not only elevate our own professional journeys, but also contribute to the prosperity and longevity of the organisations we serve.

As we navigate the intricate tapestry of professional life, let us heed the wisdom of Indra Nooyi: "Whatever you do, throw yourself into it. Throw your head, heart, and hands into it." These words encapsulate the essence of ownership – a holistic commitment that engages the mind with purpose, the heart with passion, and the hands with decisive action.

By embracing this wholehearted approach, we not only elevate our individual contributions but collectively propel our organisations toward success. So, let us embark on our professional journeys with unwavering dedication, knowing that true ownership is not just a task but a profound investment of our entire selves.

The writer is the additional managing director and chief credit officer of The Premier Bank PLC.