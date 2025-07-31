UCB organises entrepreneurship development programme in Bogura

Md Shakhawat Hossain, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the skills training initiative, titled the “Entrepreneurship Development Programme”, organised by United Commercial Bank PLC, in Bogura recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) recently organised a month-long skills training initiative, titled the "Entrepreneurship Development Programme", in Bogura, aimed at empowering aspiring and existing entrepreneurs who currently remain outside the formal banking and financial ecosystem.

The initiative was conducted with support from the Bangladesh Bank under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Programme (SICIP), a project of the Ministry of Finance, according to a press release.

Md Shakhawat Hossain, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The comprehensive 100-hour training programme focused on fostering essential entrepreneurial skills, strengthening business capabilities, and advancing financial inclusion among participants from the Bogura region.

This initiative highlights UCB's ongoing commitment to SME development and the economic empowerment of communities at the grassroots level.

Mohammad Wasim, joint director of the Bangladesh Bank; Md Ariful Islam, deputy director and programme coordinator of the SICIP-PIU at the SME and Special Programmes Division; Md Rashidul Islam, general manager of Sonali Bank PLC; Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of UCB; and Mohammad Salim Chowdhury, head of SME and agri banking division; alongside other UCB officials and local entrepreneurs, were also present.