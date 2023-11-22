Trust Bank strikes MoU with Edison Real Estate

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer of Trust Bank, and Md Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Real Estate Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edison Real Estate Limited to initiate home loans for customers of both parties.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and Md Aminur Rashid, chairman of the realtor, signed the MoU in Dhaka on Tuesday, read a press release.

Among others, Humaira Azam, managing director and CEO of the bank, Hasna Hena Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan, deputy managing director and chief risk officer, Masud Alam, additional director (commercial), and Sabbir Rahman Sakib, head of finance of the realtor, were also present.