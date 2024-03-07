Southeast Bank opens 8 Agent banking outlets

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurates the operation of 8 agent banking outlets from the bank’s head office in Dhaka to mark the anniversary of “Shagotom”, an agent banking wing of the lender. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has opened 8 agent banking outlets for unbanked people across the country, especially in the rural and semi-urban areas.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurated the operation of these agent banking outlets from the bank's head office in Dhaka today to mark the anniversary of "Shagotom", an agent banking wing of the bank, read a press release.

The bank launched "Shagotom" on March 7, 2021 with the commitment to provide financially inclusive banking services across the country.

It also provides all types of banking services across the country through its Islamic agent banking wing "Tijarah" and conventional agent banking outlets.

Other officials of the bank and proprietors of the agent banking outlets virtually connected to the launching ceremony.