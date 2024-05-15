ShareTrip Pay, MTB strike deal to launch travel wallet solution

Kashef Rahman, founder and CEO of ShareTrip Pay, and Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking division of Mutual Trust Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement on travel wallet solution at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) recently signed a strategic alliance agreement with ShareTrip Pay, the country's first travel wallet and a concern of ShareTrip, to launch a travel wallet solution.

Kashef Rahman, founder and CEO of ShareTrip Pay, and Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking division of the bank, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan, said a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the programme.

High officials from both the organisations, among others, were also present.