Shahjalal Islami Bank, BB strike deal on credit guarantee facilities

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange documents of an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank recently signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide credit guarantee facilities for green products or projects or initiatives under a refinancing scheme of the central bank.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, MM Saiful Islam, deputy managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Ragib Ibnul Asif, joint director of the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.