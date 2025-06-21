SBAC Bank organises workshop on Islamic banking

Mohammad Zakir Hossain, additional director of the Islamic Banking Regulations and Policy Department at the Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the workshop titled “Islamic Banking and Shariah Awareness Programme” organised by SBAC Bank PLC at its training institute in Dhaka today. Photo: SBAC Bank

SBAC Bank PLC has organised a daylong training workshop titled "Islamic Banking and Shariah Awareness Programme" at the SBAC Bank Training Institute in Dhaka today.

The event was organised for officials from the bank's Islamic windows, including those stationed at the head office.

Mohammad Zakir Hossain, additional director of the Islamic Banking Regulations and Policy Department at the Bangladesh Bank, attended the programme as the chief guest. In his address, he elaborated on Shariah-compliant deposit and investment products.

Aftab Uddin, deputy director of the central bank, discussed the regulatory framework underpinning Islamic banking, alongside the evolution of Shariah governance within the sector.

Among others, Md Masoodur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and head of banking operations division at SBAC Bank; Md Saidur Rahman, principal of the SBAC Bank Training Institute; and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Shikder, vice-president and head of the Islamic banking division, were also presence.