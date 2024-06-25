Pubali Bank opens relocated Dhaka Stadium corporate branch

Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated Dhaka Stadium corporate branch as chief guest in the capital recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank recently opened a relocated Dhaka Stadium corporate branch with a view to providing more advanced and modern banking services to its customers.

Mohammad Esha, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Esha said that Pubali Bank has been providing a host of services to its customers since 1959 and promised to maintain its traditions.

"Pubali Bank gives priority to providing the opportunities and advantages to the doorsteps of the customers through application of modern technologies," he said.

Alamgir Zahan, head of the new branch, presided over the ceremony.

Mosammat Shahida Begum, general manager and division head of establishment and general services division, Md Moniruzzaman, deputy general manager and regional manager for Narayangonj, and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, assistant general manager and public relations officer, among others, were also present.