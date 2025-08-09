Pubali Bank donates microbus to Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology
Pubali Bank PLC has donated a microbus to the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.
Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over a dummy key of the microbus to Prof Golam Rahman, chairman of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), during a ceremony held recently on the university campus in Dhaka, according to a press release.
In his remarks, Ali stated, "Pubali Bank is not merely a profit-oriented organisation; it also remains committed to supporting the education sector as part of its social responsibility. As part of this commitment, Pubali Bank has donated a microbus to Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology."
He further noted that the donation would serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two institutions in the years ahead.
Prof Md Ashraful Hoque, vice-chancellor of AUST; Prof Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman, pro-vice-chancellor; Prof Sharmin Reza Chowdhury, treasurer; and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, assistant general manager of the bank, along with officials from both organisations, were also present.
