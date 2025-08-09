Pubali Bank donates microbus to Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology

Prof Golam Rahman, chairman of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, receives the dummy key of the microbus from Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, on the university campus in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has donated a microbus to the Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over a dummy key of the microbus to Prof Golam Rahman, chairman of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), during a ceremony held recently on the university campus in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In his remarks, Ali stated, "Pubali Bank is not merely a profit-oriented organisation; it also remains committed to supporting the education sector as part of its social responsibility. As part of this commitment, Pubali Bank has donated a microbus to Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology."

He further noted that the donation would serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two institutions in the years ahead.

Prof Md Ashraful Hoque, vice-chancellor of AUST; Prof Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman, pro-vice-chancellor; Prof Sharmin Reza Chowdhury, treasurer; and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, assistant general manager of the bank, along with officials from both organisations, were also present.