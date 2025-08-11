Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 08:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 08:34 PM

Most Viewed

Banking
Banking

Prime Bank signs partnership deal with Tropical Homes

Mon Aug 11, 2025 08:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 08:34 PM
Star Business Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 08:35 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 08:34 PM
M Hoque Faisal, director of sales and marketing at Tropical Homes Limited, and Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution at Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tropical Homes Limited, a real estate developer in Bangladesh, enabling the bank's customers to enjoy exclusive benefits from the renowned property company.

Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution at Prime Bank PLC, and M Hoque Faisal, director of sales and marketing at Tropical Homes Limited, signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As part of this partnership, Prime Bank customers will be entitled to a range of exclusive and attractive benefits from Tropical Homes, enhancing their opportunities to invest in premium real estate.

The collaboration aims to provide special privileges, value-added services, and customised offers for Prime Bank's valued clients, making property ownership with Tropical Homes more rewarding and accessible.

Among others, Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail assets at Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammad Rakib Hossain, general manager of sales at Tropical Homes Limited, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের পাটপণ্যের ওপর ভারতের নতুন বিধিনিষেধ

বাংলাদেশ থেকে পণ্য আমদানির ক্ষেত্রে আবারও বিধিনিষেধ আরোপ করেছে ভারত।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

একাধিক আসন বা পুরো ফলাফল বাতিল করতে পারবে ইসি, থাকছে ‘না’ ভোট

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে