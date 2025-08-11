Prime Bank signs partnership deal with Tropical Homes

M Hoque Faisal, director of sales and marketing at Tropical Homes Limited, and Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution at Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tropical Homes Limited, a real estate developer in Bangladesh, enabling the bank's customers to enjoy exclusive benefits from the renowned property company.

Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution at Prime Bank PLC, and M Hoque Faisal, director of sales and marketing at Tropical Homes Limited, signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

As part of this partnership, Prime Bank customers will be entitled to a range of exclusive and attractive benefits from Tropical Homes, enhancing their opportunities to invest in premium real estate.

The collaboration aims to provide special privileges, value-added services, and customised offers for Prime Bank's valued clients, making property ownership with Tropical Homes more rewarding and accessible.

Among others, Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail assets at Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammad Rakib Hossain, general manager of sales at Tropical Homes Limited, were also present.