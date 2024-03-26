Prime Bank launches Islamic banking services in MyPrime

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, attends a launching ceremony of “Hasanah” Islamic Banking services on its mobile banking app “MyPrime” at the bank’s head office in Gulshan today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank has launched "Hasanah" Islamic banking services on its mobile banking app "MyPrime".

This brings a new, easy-to-use interface designed for customers looking for Shariah-compliant financial services.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the app at its head office in Gulshan today, the bank said in a press release.

The customers of Prime Bank Islamic banking services can now manage their accounts, deposits, investments, and cards all in one place through the Hasanah MyPrime mobile app.

They can also easily transfer funds and make payments, including utility bills, tuition fees, and insurance premiums, both online and offline using Bangla QR codes.

New customers of the bank can also open their accounts with the app instantly at Prime Bank.

The updated app is now available for download on Google PlayStore and will soon be available on Apple Store as well, the press release also said.

Wasiul Alam, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution network of the bank, along with senior officials of the bank were among those present.