Prime Bank holds seminar on financial inclusion, youth empowerment

Prof Md Abdul Mazid, vice-chancellor of the Jashore University of Science and Technology, receives an award from MM Mahbub Hasan, senior vice-president and head of financial inclusion and school banking at Prime Bank PLC, during a recently held seminar titled “Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking” on the university campus. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC, in partnership with the Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) and its Career Club, has recently oganised a seminar, entitled "Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking" on the university campus.

The seminar was held under the banner of PrimeAcademia, Prime Bank's campus-based initiative, conceived as a comprehensive banking service tailored to the needs of academic institutions across Bangladesh.

The event drew over 200 students from a wide range of academic disciplines, providing a dynamic forum to promote financial literacy, prudent money management, and career pathways within the banking and financial services sector.

Prof Md Abdul Mazid, vice-chancellor of JUST, attended as the chief guest, according to a press release. The programme sought to raise awareness of financial inclusion while equipping students with the knowledge and competencies essential for employability and entrepreneurship.

Md Iqbal Mohsin, director of the Financial Inclusion Department at the Bangladesh Bank, delivered the keynote address, underscoring the vital connection between financial literacy, youth empowerment, and national financial inclusion strategies in advancing inclusive economic growth under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A focal point of the seminar was the introduction of the Prime Youth Account, a banking solution specifically designed for students to foster early financial responsibility. On-site account opening facilities enabled participants to experience modern banking services firsthand.

Shaila Abedin, senior executive vice-president and head of liability at Prime Bank, and MM Mahbub Hasan, senior vice-president and head of financial inclusion and school banking, along with other senior officials from both institutions, were also present.