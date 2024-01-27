Prime Bank gets new DMD

Prime Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Ziaur Rahman, was concurrently serving as senior executive vice-president and head of human resources division prior to his new charge, read a press release.

He previously worked for Bangladesh Civil Service, UNICEF Bangladesh, AB Bank, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and bKash.

He has worked in different capacities during his 31-year career.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Chittagong and completed an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.