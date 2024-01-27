Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:46 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Prime Bank gets new DMD

Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:41 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 09:46 PM

Prime Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Ziaur Rahman, was concurrently serving as senior executive vice-president and head of human resources division prior to his new charge, read a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He previously worked for Bangladesh Civil Service, UNICEF Bangladesh, AB Bank, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and bKash.

He has worked in different capacities during his 31-year career.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Chittagong and completed an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘নারায়ণগঞ্জে যারা আছেন তাদের মনে রাখতে হবে, আমার নাম শামীম ওসমান’

‘রাত ১২টার সময়ও সাড়ে চার-পাঁচ লাখ লোক নামানোর ক্ষমতা শামীম ওসমান রাখে। (লোকজন রাস্তায়) নামার পর যদি আমরা বলি, জনগণ যদি বলে, আমরা কাউকে এখানে চাই না—তাহলে কিন্তু এইখানে থাকার কারা উপায় নাই। এই কথাও...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামাজিক যোগাযোগমাধ্যম ব্যবহার করে দেশে অসন্তোষ সৃষ্টির চেষ্টা করে বিএনপি-জামায়াত: আইনমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification