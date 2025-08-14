ONE Bank signs MoU with HAAB

Syed Golam Sarwar, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, and Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge) of ONE Bank PLC, pose for photographs during the exchange of the signed documents for the memorandum of understanding at the Hajj agency’s head office in the capital’s Naya Paltan recently. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), aimed at simplifying the collection of Hajj and Umrah registration fees and related transactions for pilgrims served by these agencies.

Shabbir Ahmed, managing director (current charge) of ONE Bank PLC, and Syed Golam Sarwar, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, signed the MoU at the latter's head office in the capital's Naya Paltan, according to a press release.

Under the terms of the MoU, all Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be able to conveniently deposit their registration fees through ONE Bank's Islamic banking branches and windows, as well as its other branches and sub-branches across the country.

Furthermore, Hajj agencies will be able to access the full range of banking services at preferential rates.

ONE Bank will also provide pilgrims registered through Hajj agencies with endorsement facilities of up to an additional $1,200, as well as a complimentary Hajj card and free backup card services.

Abu Zafore Md Saleh, additional managing director and head of Islami banking of the bank; Farid Ahmed Majumder, secretary general of the HAAB; and Shamim Sayedee, senior vice-president; were also present, along with other senior executives, officials of the bank, and members of the executive committee of the HAAB.