NRBC Bank holds workshop on financial inclusion, literacy

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of NRBC Bank PLC, attends the workshop on financial inclusion and literacy at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC recently organised a workshop aimed at enhancing awareness of financial literacy and promoting financial inclusion among the country's marginalised populations.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In his address, Khan emphasised the bank's commitment to integrating financially excluded communities into the formal banking system.

"Through our expansive network of branches and sub-branches, we facilitate account openings for as little as Tk 10, Tk 50, or Tk 100," he stated.

"We also extend microloans on flexible, collateral-free terms, with particular emphasis on supporting women-led households," he added.

Khan further noted that the bank is currently rolling out "nano credit" facilities tailored for low-income individuals, alongside expanding digital service accessibility through platforms such as the Planet App.

NRBC Bank is implementing a series of financial inclusion initiatives in partnership with the NABAPALLAB Project, aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of marginalised communities.

CARE Bangladesh, a leading global development organisation, is spearheading the initiative in collaboration with a consortium of nine partner organisations.

To support the finalisation of the project's implementation framework, NRBC Bank conducted a comprehensive field-level survey in the Sundarbans region. The survey gathered insights into the banking service usage patterns of underserved groups, their credit requirements, existing lending barriers, and the prevalence of informal credit systems.

Among others, Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director of the bank; Samir Karki, country director for Bangladesh at iDE; Faisal Ahmed, senior technical adviser; Selina Shelly Khan, chief of party of the NABAPALLAB Project; and Kazi Md Shafayet Kabir, head of retail and financial inclusion at the bank; were also present.