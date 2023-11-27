NCC Bank holds annual risk conference

Md Zabdul Islam, director of the department of off-site supervision (DOS-2) at the Bangladesh Bank, poses for photographs with participants of an annual risk conference styled “Risk in Digital Banking: Challenges of Managing Risk in Digital Transformation” at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank Ltd has recently organised an annual risk conference styled "Risk in Digital Banking: Challenges of Managing Risk in Digital Transformation" at a hotel in Dhaka.

Md Zabdul Islam, director of the department of off-site supervision (DOS-2) at the Bangladesh Bank, attended the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Islam highlighted the importance of risk management in long-term sustainable banking operation and thanked the management of NCC Bank for addressing the contemporary issue like "risk in digital banking" as the core theme of the conference.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, presided over the conference, where M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director of the bank, and Rashedul Islam and Mahmuda Haque, joint directors of the department of off-site supervision (DOS-2) of the central bank, were present.

"Our bank performs banking operations in line with the regulatory directives. I urge all officials to be more cautious in the challenging environment and be a prudent risk manager of his/her respective desk," said Rashid.

Among others, Mohammad Rafat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of NCC Bank, and Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director and head of corporate business, were also present.