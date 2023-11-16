MTB signs MoU with Uttara Motors

Md Mahbub Alam, chief financial officer of Uttara Motors, and Tahsin Shahid, head of retail new business of Mutual Trust Bank, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttara Motors Ltd, an automobile company.

Md Mahbub Alam, chief financial officer of the automobile company, and Tahsin Shahid, head of retail new business of the bank, inked the MoU at the former's office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under this MoU, both customers and employees of the bank will enjoy a special discounted offer on Suzuki branded vehicles from Uttara Motors.

Among others, Chiranjeev Roy, chief operating officer for the passenger car division of the automobile company, SM Shahinur Rahman, deputy general manager, Latiful Mannan Chowdhury, head of retail product, proposition and portfolio of the bank, and Khandaker Faizulla Hes Samy, head of developer and vendor relationship, were also present.