Star Business Desk
Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:18 PM

Midland Bank opens relocated branch on Kemal Ataturk Avenue

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank PLC, poses for photographs at the launch of the bank’s relocated branch at Nilufar Heights on Kemal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, Dhaka recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank PLC has recently opened a relocated branch at Nilufar Heights on Kemal Ataturk Avenue in the capital's Banani.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, according to a press release issued by the bank.

In his address, Zaman expressed his sincere gratitude to customers for their wholehearted support, which has been instrumental in the branch's continued success.

He encouraged them to strengthen their relationship with the bank by opening accounts and instructed branch officials to deliver the highest standard of service to all clients.

The bank's MD also urged customers to utilise Midland Online, the bank's complimentary internet banking platform, and benefit from secure, modern, and convenient banking services accessible anytime, from anywhere.

Md Zahid Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank; Mostofa Maynul Hasan, manager of the Banani branch; along with senior members of the bank's management team, local businesspeople, and officials from various organisations, were also present.

