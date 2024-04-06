Mercantile Bank donates funds to SWAC

Banking
Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary of Mercantile Bank, hands over a cheque worth Tk 5 lakh to Subarna Chakma, chairperson of the Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children, at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank recently donated Tk 5 lakh to the Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC) as part of corporate social responsibility of the bank.

Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary of the bank, handed over a cheque to Subarna Chakma, chairperson of the SWAC, at the latter's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

The bank makes donation to the SWAC every year.

Shamim Ahmed, senior vice-president and head of credit risk management division and sustainable finance unit of the bank, and Md Mukitul Kabir, vice-president and head of corporate affairs division, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.

