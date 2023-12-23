Mercantile Bank distributes agri-machinery in Nawabganj

M Amanullah, sponsor director of Mercantile Bank PLC and chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Ltd, speaks at an agricultural machinery distribution programme in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka recently. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC recently distributed agricultural machinery, including power tillers, among the farmers of Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka.

M Amanullah, sponsor director of the bank and chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Ltd, handed over the agricultural machinery to the farmers as chief guest at a programme at the bank's Nawabganj branch, read a press release.

Brig Gen (retd) M Shakhawt Hossain, former commissioner of the Bangladesh Election Commission, Prof Tanvir Ahmed Khan, former vice-chancellor of Hamdard University, Habibur Rahman Khan, a film producer, and SM Mohiuddin, head of Nawabganj branch of the bank, were also present.