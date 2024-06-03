Mercantile Bank celebrates 25th anniversary

Morshed Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank and a member of parliament from Noakhali-2 constituency, cuts a cake to inaugurate the bank’s 25th founding anniversary at its head office in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank celebrated its 25th founding anniversary on Sunday.

Morshed Alam, chairman of the bank and a member of parliament from Noakhali-2 constituency, inaugurated the anniversary programme at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Alam lauded the bank's progress in all variables and said that Mercantile Bank has become established as a sustainable, reliable and customer-friendly bank through its tremendous effort over 25 years.

He urged everyone to provide tech-based and customer-friendly banking services to ensure corporate governance in the coming days.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, said that recovering classified loans would be the bank's priority this fiscal year.

"Agriculture and SME sectors will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new agent banking outlets and sub-branches will be opened across the country to ensure access to banking services for unbanked people," Chowdhury said.

"Moreover, digital banking services will be easier and smarter with innovative products in the coming days."

Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Md Abdul Hannan, vice-chairmen of the bank, MA Khan Belal, chairman of the executive committee, and Md Anwarul Haq, chairman of risk management committee, were present.

Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors, Jalal Hossain Khan, shareholder, Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director, ASM Feroz Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities, and M Amanullah, chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK), were also present.