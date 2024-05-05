Meghna Bank opens unit to extend banking support to airlines

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank, poses for photographs after inaugurating a business unit tailored for airlines companies at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank recently launched a business unit tailored to airline companies to extend their end to end (e2e) banking support.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated this specialised unit at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Senior executives of top airlines, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, Thai Airways, China Eastern Airlines, and Kuwait Airways attended the event.

This event signifies the bank's commitment towards the pivotal role for nurturing the mutually beneficial relationships with this industry.

Among others, Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of the bank, along with senior officials from the bank and the major airlines were also present.