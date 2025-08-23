Jamuna Bank among BB's top 10 sustainable banks in 2024

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank PLC, receives the certificate from Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, at the BB headquarters in the capital’s Motijheel last week. Photo: Jamuna Bank

Jamuna Bank PLC has been recognised among the Top 10 Sustainable Banks of 2024 by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) for the third consecutive year, in acknowledgment of its sustainable and green financing initiatives, robust financial foundation, expanded service network, and diversified CSR programmes aimed at improving the quality of life of marginalised communities.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, presented a certificate to Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank PLC, at the "Sustainability Rating 2024" event held at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel last week, according to a press release.

Expressing his gratitude, Ahmed said: "Jamuna Bank's sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives are not only a testament to our social responsibility but also a well-planned strategy to strengthen the bank's financial foundation."

"We believe that this recognition is more than just an award; it reflects our commitment to responsible and forward-looking banking."

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank; Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the sustainable finance department; and Mohammad Prashanta Samir, senior vice-president of Jamuna Bank PLC, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.