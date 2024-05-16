Islami Bank, Mastercard name winners of Transfast-Islami Bank Remittance Campaign

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh, and Indraneel Ganguly, assistant corporate treasurer of Mastercard, pose for photographs with award recipients of the “Transfast-Islami Bank Remittance Campaign” at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today. Photo: Masterhead PR

Islami Bank Bangladesh and Transfast, a remittance brand of Mastercard, declared the winners of the "Transfast-Islami Bank Remittance Campaign".

Monzal, a client of an agent outlet under Kapasia branch in Gazipur, won the mega prize of a 1,500cc private car, said a press release.

Indraneel Ganguly, assistant corporate treasurer of the global digital payment provider, and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of the bank, handed over the keys to the winner at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today.

They also handed over prize money of Tk 1 lakh each among 30 more winners, who were selected through a digital draw on every banking day from March 12 to April 30, 2024.

"We are thrilled to see the positive impact of our remittance campaign. As a result of this two-month-long campaign, there has been a huge enthusiasm among the expatriates to send remittances through legal channels," said Moula.

"Wage earners' remittance is very important for Bangladesh's economy, and this campaign is a humble step towards bringing more remittance to Bangladesh," said Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Bangladesh at Mastercard.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah and Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors of the bank, were present as special guests.

Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director of the bank, chaired the programme where Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, head of the international services wing, and Sudipto Ghosh, director of Mastercard transaction services, among others, were present.