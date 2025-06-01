IFIC Bank organises workshop on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing

Md Mostakur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), poses for group photographs with participants of the workshop, entitled “Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism”, organised by IFIC Bank PLC and BFIU, in Bogura recently. Photo: IFIC Bank

IFIC Bank PLC, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), recently organised a daylong workshop titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" in Bogura.

A total of 81 officials representing 47 banks operating within the Bogura region took part in the workshop.

Md Mostakur Rahman, director of BFIU, attended the event as the chief guest, highlighting the significance of collective action in the fight against financial crime.

Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of IFIC Bank, presided over the event held at a local auditorium in Bogura Sadar, the bank said in a press release.

Md Rayhanul Islam, additional director of BFIU; Shaikat Kumar Sarker, joint director; and Sudipta Ghosh, deputy director; conducted the training sessions as resource persons.

The sessions encompassed a broad range of critical topics, including pertinent national legislation, risk assessment methodologies, compliance best practices, reporting mechanisms, and the latest international standards in the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.