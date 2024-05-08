Exim Bank signs deal to sell Popular Life’s insurance products

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, and BM Yousuf Ali, managing director and CEO of Popular Life Insurance, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on bancassurance at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Exim Bank

Exim Bank has signed an agreement with Popular Life Insurance to start selling the latter's life insurance policies through bancassurance.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, and BM Yousuf Ali, managing director and CEO of the life insurer, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank will sell insurance policies issued by the insurer to its customers in line with the bancassurance guidelines issued by the Bangladesh Bank and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority.

Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing directors of the bank, and Abdullah Harun Pasha, chief consultant of the insurer, were present.

Among others, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md Moidul Islam, deputy managing directors, along with senior executives of both the organisations were also present.