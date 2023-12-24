Eastern Bank opens new branch

Shaikh Mohammad Jobayed Hossain, joint secretary and general manager (finance and budget) of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of corporate banking of Eastern Bank PLC, cut a ribbon to jointly inaugurate a branch at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai, Chattogram today. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank PLC has launched its 85th branch, located at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai, Chattogram today.

Shaikh Mohammad Jobayed Hossain, joint secretary and general manager (finance and budget) of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of corporate banking of the bank, jointly inaugurated the branch.

"EBL's expansion aligns with broader economic goals of the region, and we are pleased to witness this step towards financial inclusion and development," said Hossain.

"The inauguration of our 85th branch is a testament to EBL's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive banking services. We aim to play a pivotal role in the economic growth of Mirsarai and surrounding areas," said Shaheen.

Among others, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail of SME banking of the bank, Sanjay Das, acting head of corporate business in Chattogram, and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, branch area head in Chattogram, were also present.