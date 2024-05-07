Eastern Bank, Lavender sign deal on payroll banking

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, and TD Packir, chief executive officer of Lavender Convenience Store, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on payroll banking at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently signed an agreement with Lavender Convenience Store on payroll banking.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and TD Packir, chief executive officer of Lavender Convenience Store, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, employees of Lavender will enjoy preferential banking services, including dual-currency debit cards, loans and other banking facilities from EBL.

Lavender will also enjoy EBLConnect, a digital portal, to pay automated salaries as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

Among others, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking, and Mohammad Ziaul Haque, category manager of Lavender, and Abdul Matin Tarek, marketing manager, were also present.