Eastern Bank, Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort sign deal on services benefits

Eastern Bank recently signed an agreement with Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Syed Yameenul Huq, executive assistant manager and in charge of sales and marketing of the resort, penned the deal in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the arrangement, the bank's cardholders will enjoy special benefits at the luxury hospitality property in Sylhet. Farzana Qader, senior manager of retail alliance at the bank, along with officials from both organisations were also present.