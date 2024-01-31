Dutch-Bangla Bank holds managers’ conference

Sadia Rayen Ahmed, chairperson of Dutch-Bangla Bank, inaugurates “Managers’ Conference-2024” for branch managers of the bank in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dutch-Bangla Bank

Dutch-Bangla Bank recently organised "Managers' Conference-2024" for branch managers of the bank in Dhaka.

Branch managers from all 241 branches across the country attended the conference, where bankers reviewed the bank's overall performance for 2023 and discussed the business plan and strategy for 2024.

Sadia Rayen Ahmed, chairperson of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"The world economy is currently going through a critical phase due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war. So, banks in Bangladesh should be more careful to overcome this crisis," said Ahmed.

Mentioning Dutch-Bangla Bank as a technology-savvy bank, she advised branch managers to enhance their marketing efforts to increase deposit and inflow of foreign remittance and capitalise on this to maximise profit of their respective branches.

She also emphasised the significance of customer service, stressing the importance of timely service delivery.

Among others, Sayem Ahmed, director of the bank, Abedur Rashid Khan, nominee director, and Ekramul Haque, independent director, were also present.