Dhaka Bank, VISA launch debit card for WeGro's farmers

Sabine Rosenthaler, head of Section Asia at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and HM Mostafizur Rahaman, executive vice-president and head of retail business of Dhaka Bank, inaugurate the co-branded debit card for WeGro farmers at Satiantola in Bogura Sadar recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank and VISA launched a co-branded debit card for WeGro Technologies' farmers, for whom the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has been working for a long time.

The representatives of the SDC recently met farmers at Satiantola in Bogura Sadar, where the bank and its global digital payment provider launched the card, according to a press release.

The Dhaka Bank team opened bank accounts for a few farmers within a very short time and issued a co-branded debit card.

WeGro farmers can access the bank's loans and purchase essential inputs such as seeds and fertilisers with this card.

This card is a milestone towards the digitalisation of financial services for farmers in Bangladesh, especially in rural areas.

Sabine Rosenthaler, head of section Asia at SDC, Markus Baechler, programme manager, Rebecca Bucherer, thematic regional adviser PSE and inclusive development, Ameena Chowdhury, programme manager, and Syeda Zinia Rashid, senior programme officer, were present.

Among others, HM Mostafizur Rahaman, executive vice-president and head of retail business of the bank, and Md Katebur Rahman, senior vice-president and head of agriculture banking unit, and Siraj Siddiquey Shakil, director of product and solution at Visa South Asia, were also present.