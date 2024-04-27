Banking
Dhaka Bank opens 31st sub-branch at Shanir Akhra

AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing director of Dhaka Bank, inaugurates a Shanir Akhra sub-branch of the bank in Jatrabari, Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently opened a sub-branch in the Shanir Akhra area of the capital under its Jatrabari branch.

It is the bank's 31st sub-branch.

AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

Tipu Sultan, senior executive vice-president and head of Islamic banking division, Altamas Nirjhor, senior vice-president and head of general services division, and Mostaq Ahmed, ward commissioner of the 62nd ward in Dhaka, attended the programme.

Among others, Md Moniruzzaman, first vice-president and manager of Jatrabari branch and in-charge of Shanir Akhra sub-branch, along with other senior officials were also present.

