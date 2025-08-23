Dhaka Bank, Mastercard launch co-branded credit card for IAB members

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the skills development training initiative, titled “Entrepreneurship Development Program”, in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC, in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched a co-branded credit card for members of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB).

Designed to cater to the professional and lifestyle needs of architects, the new card offers a wide range of privileges across travel, dining, lifestyle, and banking services.

AKM Shahnawaj, managing director (current charge) of Dhaka Bank PLC; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard; and Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, jointly inaugurated the card in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Shahnawaj stated, "This initiative will provide architects with tailored financial and lifestyle privileges that enhance their professional and personal journeys, both at home and abroad."

Ahmed remarked, "The new card will enable our members to enjoy unique benefits that complement their lifestyle as professionals and individuals."

Kamal added, "This new initiative underscores Mastercard's commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions for professionals in Bangladesh, empowering them to pursue their aspirations with greater convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind."

The new card comes with an annual fee waiver for the first three years, along with a renewal fee waiver upon making 18 transactions annually.

Cardholders will receive exclusive services from the Dhaka Bank Card Experience Centre and can also opt for up to three free supplementary cards.

Combining the convenience of dual currency and contactless facilities, the card ensures seamless transactions worldwide, both online and at Mastercard POS terminals and ATMs.

Masud Ur Rashid, general secretary of the IAB; Md Shafiul Azam Shamim, secretary of publication and publicity; Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank; Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director; HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business; Zakia Sultana, director of Mastercard; and Jubaer Hossain, lead of merchant and commerce, along with senior officials from the participating organisations, were also present.