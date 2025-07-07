Dhaka Bank celebrates 30th anniversary

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank PLC, and Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, founder of the bank, cut a cake at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka recently to celebrate Dhaka Bank’s 30th founding anniversary. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC recently celebrated its 30th founding anniversary with a celebration held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as chief guest and praised the bank's enduring contribution to the country's financial sector, according to a press release.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the bank; Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, founder of the bank; ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founder vice-chairman; Roksana Zaman Khan, Amir Ullah, Abdullah Al Ahsan, and Rakhi Das Gupta, directors; along with Khondoker Jamil Uddin and Altaf Hossain Sarker, former directors, were present at the commemorative ceremony.

In his speech, the bank's chairman Sarker conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the bank's clients, stakeholders, and employees, emphasising the enduring values of trust, integrity, and innovation that have guided Dhaka Bank over the past three decades.

"In the last 30 years, Dhaka Bank has established itself as a leading second-generation bank in the country, earning the trust of its customers through consistent performance, superior service quality, and sustained growth with excellence," he said.

During the event, the bank honoured 18 employees who have served since its inception on July 5, 1995. In addition, the bank also recognised clients for their continued support.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director of the bank, along with senior management from the head office and branch managers from across the country, were also present.