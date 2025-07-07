City Bank signs deal with IBA to launch executive leadership training

Prof Sheikh Morshed Jahan, director (in charge) of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka, and Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer of City Bank PLC, pose for group photographs after signing the agreement on the IBA premises in Dhaka recently. Photo: City Bank

City Bank PLC has recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka to launch an executive training initiative, entitled the "Leadership Development Programme".

The programme is designed to strengthen the leadership acumen of both emerging and senior executives at City Bank, according to a press release.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and Prof Sheikh Morshed Jahan, director (in charge) of IBA, signed the agreement on the IBA premises in Dhaka.

Delivered by IBA faculty members and industry experts, the programme underscores City Bank's sustained commitment to talent development and its ambition to position itself as a forward-thinking financial institution.

This initiative marks a first in Bangladesh, a corporate entity collaborating with IBA, the University of Dhaka, to co-create and deliver a leadership development intervention tailored specifically for organisational leaders.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer of City Bank, was also present, alongside IBA faculty members, senior leadership, and human resources representatives of the bank.