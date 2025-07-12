BRAC Bank organises ‘Agent Meet 2025’ in Barishal

Nazmur Rahim, deputy managing director and head of alternate banking channels at BRAC Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the “Agent Meet 2025” at the BRAC Learning Centre in Barishal recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank PLC recently organised an "Agent Meet 2025" in the Barishal region, aimed at strengthening field-level engagement and accelerating financial inclusion.

The event brought together agent banking partners from six southern districts -- Patuakhali, Barishal, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Bhola and Barguna.

Nazmur Rahim, deputy managing director and head of alternate banking channels at the bank, inaugurated the event as the chief guest at the BRAC Learning Centre in Barishal, the bank said in a press release.

In his speech, Rahim emphasised the importance of trust, technology, and teamwork in delivering financial services at the grassroots level.

He encouraged agents to align their efforts with the bank's broader vision of inclusive, responsible and sustainable banking.

Key themes discussed included a review of business performance for 2024, strategic planning for 2025, creating a roadmap for sustainable banking outlets, identifying business challenges, and exploring practical solutions.

Through engaging discussions and interactive sessions, participating agents received valuable guidance from BRAC Bank's leadership, which is expected to enhance the effectiveness and outreach of agent banking operations in rural and underserved communities.

Among others, Md Nazmul Haq, regional head of SME banking at the bank; Mizanur Rahman, senior regional manager of monitoring; Anwar Hossain Mollah, manager of the Barishal branch; and Md Faysal Islam, regional coordinator for agent banking in the Barishal and Khulna divisions, were also present.