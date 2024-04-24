Bank Asia organises training on financial inclusion initiatives

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asai, inaugurates a capacity development training on financial inclusion initiatives for its agent banking field staff in different divisions across the country which was held virtually recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia organised a capacity development training programme for its agent banking field staff in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions to promote business by providing better services to customers and ensuring gender equity in the drive for financial inclusion.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the training programme, which was held virtually recently, the bank said in a press release.

Supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)-funded project for strengthening women empowerment through digital financial inclusion, the training programme covered key areas such as agent motivation, business communication, customer acquisition, asset business, women-centric loan promotion, deposit mobilisation, compliance, and monitoring.

Similar training programmes will also be organised in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions, alongside Cumilla and Faridpur districts.

Among others, Ziaul Hasan, deputy managing director and head of channel banking, Md Serajul Islam, executive vice-president and head of micro merchant and strategic partnership, and Quazi Mortuza Ali, senior vice-president and head of digital post office, along with other senior officials were also present.