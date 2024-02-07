AK Azad new chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank

AK Azad, managing director of the Ha-Meem Group of Companies, has been elected chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank.

Moreover, Mohammed Younus, managing director of the Sobhan Ice & Cold Storage, and Mohiuddin Ahmed, proprietor of Rupsha Trading Corporation and Mohiuddin Auto House, have been re-elected vice-chairmen at a board meeting today.

Azad has businesses involving jute, textile, tea and garment sectors and was elected a member of parliament from Faridpur 3 constituency in the 12th national parliamentary elections.

He is a former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries and Dhaka University Alumni Association.

Azad obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in applied physics from the University of Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Younus has been running businesses involving paper, IT, insurance, merchant banking, agriculture, fabrics and cold storage sectors for over three decades.

He is the managing director of Younus Cold Storage, Ananta Paper Mills, Younus Paper Mills, Younus Fine Paper Mills, Younus Spinning Mills, Sharif Cold Storage, Younus Newsprint Mills and Younus Offset Paper Mills.

He is also the managing director of Galaxy Flying Academy and a member of the board of trustees of Fareast International University.

On the other hand, Mohiuddin is the chairman of Pacific Automobiles, vice-chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities and sponsor shareholder of Islami Insurance Bangladesh.

He is also a director of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries.