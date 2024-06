Currently, the rate of surcharge payable up to the net asset value of Tk 4 crore is nil

The government has kept the existing structure of surcharge unchanged in the proposed budget.

If the net asset value exceeds Tk 4 crore, the surcharge is 10 percent and if the net asset value crosses the maximum limit of Tk 50 crore, the surcharge amount is 35 percent.