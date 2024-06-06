Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:10 PM

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Minimum tax unchanged

Tk 5,000 for those under Dhaka, Chattogram city corporations
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:08 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:10 PM
Minimum tax unchanged

The government has kept the existing structure of minimum tax for people with taxable income in the three city corporations in Dhaka and Chattogram unchanged for the next fiscal year.

The minimum tax applicable for taxpayers, other than company taxpayers, under Dhaka North, Dhaka South and Chittagong city corporations is Tk 5,000.

For those under other city corporations, it is Tk 4,000 whereas for those outside city corporations, it is Tk 3,000.

