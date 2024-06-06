Minimum tax unchanged

Tk 5,000 for those under Dhaka, Chattogram city corporations

The government has kept the existing structure of minimum tax for people with taxable income in the three city corporations in Dhaka and Chattogram unchanged for the next fiscal year.

The minimum tax applicable for taxpayers, other than company taxpayers, under Dhaka North, Dhaka South and Chittagong city corporations is Tk 5,000.

For those under other city corporations, it is Tk 4,000 whereas for those outside city corporations, it is Tk 3,000.